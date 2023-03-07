Mead and the Rays have explored a long-term contract extension this spring, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Mead, a 22-year-old native of Australia, has delivered a sparkling .306/.376/.517 career batting line through 970 minor-league plate appearances. He posted a .922 OPS with 13 home runs and 27 doubles in 76 games last summer between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham. Even if the extension talks ultimately fail, the young infielder should rise to the major-league level with Tampa Bay in 2023. Most of his defensive experience has come at third base, though he's also played some shortstop, second base and first base.