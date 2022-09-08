Mead has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a forearm/elbow injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead missed nearly a month between July and August due to a right elbow strain. While he apparently isn't dealing with any further damage, he underwent an injection to help his recovery process and won't rush back to the field prior to the end of the minor-league season. The 21-year-old appeared in 76 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs this year and slashed .298/.390/.532 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 43 runs and seven stolen bases.