Mead went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Mead was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday to take Yandy Diaz's (personal) roster spot and immediately was in the lineup as the designated against lefty Nestor Cortes. It's unclear how long Diaz will be away from the team, but it's possible that Mead will continue to serve in a short-side platoon role at a combination of second and third base as well as designated hitter.