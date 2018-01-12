Rays' Dan Jennings: Avoids arbitration
Jennings agreed to a one-year, $2.375 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
This marked the third offseason for Jennings as an arbitration-eligible player. In 2017, the reliever posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP split between 62.2 innings with Tampa Bay and the White Sox. He's unlikely to receive a shot at the ninth-inning role even if the Rays wind up trading away a few bullpen pieces, and will likely remain in a middle-relief or setup position this upcoming season.
