McKay was traded from the Yankees to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

McKay spent spring training with the Rays but was dealt to the Yankees in early April. He spent most of the start of the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and posted a 2.91 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 21.2 innings over 17 relief appearances. The right-hander will earn a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster but will report to Triple-A Durham for now.