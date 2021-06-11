Grullon was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Grullon is evidently seen as good enough to be worth picking up but not good enough to be worth keeping around. He's been designated for assignment five times since the end of last season, moving from the Red Sox to the Reds in December, then on to the Rays for a brief period in April before moving to the Mets and back to the Rays. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll be claimed off waivers yet again this time around, as none of the teams who've claimed him this year have liked him enough to call him up to the active roster. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Matt Wisler, who was picked up in a trade with the Giants in a corresponding move.