Grullon was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Catcher is just about the only position on the Mets' roster that hasn't been hit hard by injuries, so the team will remove Grullon from the 40-man roster in order to clear a spot for infielder Wilfredo Tovar. Grullon has already been designated for assignment by the Reds and Rays this season, so he'll be hoping to get picked up by his fourth organization of the year.