The Mets claimed Grullon off waivers from the Rays on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Grullon will be moving on to his fifth organization in seven months and his third in April after brief stints with the Reds and Rays. He'll get a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster, but since he still has minor-league options remaining, Grullon won't need to be included on New York's 26-man active roster. Instead, expect the 25-year-old catcher to report to Triple-A Syracuse in preparation for the start of the minor-league season, which begins next week.