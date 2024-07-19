Rasmussen (elbow) will make his first rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing an internal brace procedure in July of 2023. He started throwing bullpen sessions in May, and the 28-year-old right-hander is ready to take the next step in his rehab program. Barring any setbacks from his rehab outings, Rasmussen should return to the majors and work out of Tampa Bay's bullpen, with the aim to resume pitching out of the rotation in 2025, per Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay.