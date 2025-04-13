Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta, allowing four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Rasmussen was sharp, generating 10 whiffs on 80 pitches and exiting with a 2-0 lead before the Rays' bullpen let it slip away. He has been dominant to open the season, posting a 0.60 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 15 innings. The only knock on the 29-year-old so far is his workload, as he has yet to pitch beyond the fifth frame in any of his three starts. Even so, he'll aim to stay hot in a home matchup with the Yankees next week.