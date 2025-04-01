Rasmussen (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two hits and no walks in five scoreless innings Monday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Rasmussen was sharp in season debut Monday, scattering two singles against a Pittsburgh lineup that offered little to no resistance. The right-hander made just four starts (16 appearances) a year ago after missing most of 2023 due to an internal brace procedure, but he should serve as a full-time member of Tampa Bay's rotation this season. Rasmussen's next appearance is slated to come this weekend in Texas, which would be a tougher test.