Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Knight's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, and he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings over two appearances across the last two days. He'll be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a move to make room for Calvin Faucher and Cristofer Ogando on the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Knight will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.