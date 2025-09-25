Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Pereira (back) is unlikely to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pereira was forced to exit Thursday's game in Baltimore in the fourth inning with low-back tightness. While it does not seem to be a long-term injury, it will nonetheless prematurely end the outfielder's season. Pereira slashed .138/.219/.246 with two home runs in 23 games for the Rays in 2025.