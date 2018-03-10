Rays' Forrest Snow: Optioned to minor-league camp
Snow was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Maureen Mullen of MLB.com reports.
The career minor-leaguer was perfect through his first two spring appearances before getting touched up by the Red Sox for five earned runs on four hits -- including a pair of home runs -- over one inning on Tuesday. Snow is slated to provide organizational depth in the coming season at Triple-A Durham, as he's yet to make a regular-season major-league appearance in a professional career that dates back to 2010.
