Rays' Forrest Snow: Signs minor-league deal with Rays
Snow agreed to a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snow spent the 2017 season within the Brewers' organization, pitching between the Double- and Triple-A level, which is where he's toiled for the last seven years. The 29-year-old will provide added organizational depth for Tampa Bay during this upcoming season, but as he's never appeared in a major-league game to date, Snow will remain outside of the fantasy radar.
