Mejia went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday against the Twins.
Mejia is set to step into a more significant role behind the plate after Mike Zunino (shoulder) landed on the injured list Friday. Mejia has four doubles in his last nine starts, though he is hitting just .200 in that span with three runs scored. Overall, he is hitting .225/.231/.360 across 91 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Three hits in return•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Returns from injured list•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Thursday return possible•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Two rehab games on tap•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated•