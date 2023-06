Mejia went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

Mejia is now 5-for-11 in his last three games following a 2-for-20 slump in his previous seven contests. The 27-year-old backstop is slashing .226/.267/.333 with one homer, seven RBI, and 16 runs scored through 101 plate appearances while splitting catching duties with Christian Bethancourt in Tampa Bay.