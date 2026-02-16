Bigge (face) threw live batting practice Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After pitching eight games in the Dominican Winter League, Bigge appears to be just about all the way back from the multiple facial fractures he suffered when he was hit by a foul ball in June of last year. The 27-year-old right-hander said Sunday that he's fully cleared medically, and the expectation is that Bigge will be competing for a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen during upcoming Grapefruit League play.