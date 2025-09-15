Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Bigge (lat/face) will not return this season but is slated to pitch in winter ball, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bigge initially went on the 15-day injured list back in early May with a right lat strain, but he then suffered multiple facial fractures in late June when he was struck by a ball in the dugout, an incident which eventually led to him being transferred to the 60-day IL. The righty has resumed mound work and will pitch in winter ball to make up for lost time.