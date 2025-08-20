The Rays announced Tuesday that Bigge (lat/face) has resumed playing catch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Initially placed on the injured list May 6 due to a right lat strain, Bigge's recovery program from that injury was stalled when he was hit in the face by a foul ball while he was in the dugout during a June 19 game against the Orioles. He sustained multiple facial fractures and required surgery, but he feels fully healed from that injury and has now turned his focus back to rehabbing his strained lat. As a reliever, Bigge won't require the extended build-up that a starter would coming off a lat injury, but since he hasn't yet resumed mound work, he's likely at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 60-day injured list.