The Rays transferred Bigge (lat/face) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Joey Gerber. Bigge originally went on the IL back in early May due to a right lat strain and then suffered an unrelated setback when he was struck in the face by a line drive while sitting in the dugout. He has resumed activities but is still a ways off from a return.