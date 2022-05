Feyereisen (3-0) threw a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Angels.

Feyereisen entered the game with the score tied at two and set down the Angels in order on 12 pitches. He has yet to allow an earned run across 15 innings this season, also maintaining a 13:3 K:BB. While Feyereisen has yet to record a save, he does have three holds and three wins while serving a versatile role as both an opener and high-leverage reliever.