Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Serving as opener
Feyereisen will serve as the opener Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays use openers frequently, though this will be Feyereisen's first time in the role. He'll throw an inning or potentially two before turning the ball over to Tommy Romero.
