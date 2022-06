Beeks didn't factor in the decision after allowing one run on three hits over two innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers. He had four strikeouts and zero walks.

The 29-year-old delivered a scoreless first inning but returned for a second frame and gave up a run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch. It was Beeks' fourth time as an opener this season, and he's given up three runs over 7.2 frames in that role. Overall he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 33.1 innings this year.