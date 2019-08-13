Rays' Joe Ryan: Moves up to Double-A
The Rays promoted Ryan from High-A Charlotte to Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old righty will move up a rung on the minor-league ladder on the heels of earning Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors for turning in a one-hit, 13-strikeout gem in his most recent start Aug. 7. After the seven-inning shutout performance, Ryan now maintains a 1.79 ERA and 159:23 K:BB across 110.1 innings between Charlotte and Low-A Bowling Green in 2019.
