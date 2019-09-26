Wendle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Following a year-plus home-run drought at Tropicana Field, Wendle has now left the yard in two of his last four games there as part of his best stretch of hitting of the season by far. Wendle is still slashing just .229/.290/.342 in 2019, but considering those figures sat at .198/.275/.262 back on July 23, he's made notable strides at the plate during the most critical time of season for the Rays.