Aranda was recalled by the Rays on Saturday and will bat seventh and serve as the designated hitter against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda was recalled to take the place of Josh Lowe, who landed on the bereavement list. Aranda struggled to a .192/.276/.321 line in his 32-game debut last year but has hit .342/.455/.589 with 16 homers in 71 games for Triple-A Durham this season.