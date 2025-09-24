Aranda (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Aranda has been sidelined since late July with a fractured left wrist but hasn't given up hope on a late-season return. The 27-year-old has been playing in backfield games at the Rays' spring training complex in Florida and will join the major-league club Wednesday to take batting practice and field grounders. If that goes well, he should be active for the final few games of the regular season.