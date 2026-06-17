Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Could be activated this weekend

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that DeLuca (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during this weekend's series versus the Nationals, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

DeLuca will play his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday after reaching base eight times in his first three rehab contests. He's a little more than three weeks into a projected 6-to-8 week timeline, so DeLuca has progressed much faster than anticipated. DeLuca was seeing regular starts in right field before getting hurt and could regain that role upon activation.