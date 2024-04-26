DeLuca (hand) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with an RBI while playing nine innings in right field in a 14-2 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 25-year-old outfielder played in his first game since he fractured his right hand in a spring training contest March 10. He'll presumably require a handful of additional rehab games before he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to make his Rays debut.