Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Homers again Sunday

DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

After striking out in each of his first two plate appearances, DeLuca doubled in the fifth inning and later delivered the game's biggest hit, launching a two-run homer off Orlando Ribalta in the seventh to give Tampa Bay the eventual winning runs. The outfielder has wasted little time making an impact since returning from the injured list, going 3-for-8 (.375) with two homers and three RBI across his first eight plate appearances back in the lineup. Before the hamstring injury, DeLuca was batting .269 with 2 homers and 19 rbi across 41 contests.