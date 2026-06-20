Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Homers in return to lineup

DeLuca went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Seeing his first big-league action since May 22 after missing about a month due to a hamstring strain, DeLuca made an immediate impact, wrapping up the scoring on the night by taking Miles Mikolas deep in the eighth inning. DeLuca was starting in right field and batting third in his return -- the first time he's hit third all season -- and he should be the Rays' primary option in right as long as he can stay healthy. Through 129 plate appearances on the year, he's slashing .268/.297/.431 with three homers, six steals, 18 runs and 20 RBI.