The Rays announced Tuesday that DeLuca (hamstring) has resumed a running progression, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca is in the midst of his second stint on the injured list of the season after he suffered a left hamstring strain Aug. 6. The Rays fully anticipate that DeLuca will return by the end of the season, and the fact that he's already running again backs up that sentiment. He may be limited to a short-side platoon role in the outfield once he's activated.