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Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Stolen base, three RBI in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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DeLuca went 2-for-6 with three RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

DeLuca opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning before driving in another run with a base hit in the fourth. The 28-year-old has now logged three straight two-hit efforts, tallying six RBI with two extra-base hits and a steal during that span. On the season, he's slashing .261/.295/.435 with six homers, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 195 plate appearances.

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