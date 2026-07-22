Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Stolen base, three RBI in win

DeLuca went 2-for-6 with three RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

DeLuca opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning before driving in another run with a base hit in the fourth. The 28-year-old has now logged three straight two-hit efforts, tallying six RBI with two extra-base hits and a steal during that span. On the season, he's slashing .261/.295/.435 with six homers, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 195 plate appearances.