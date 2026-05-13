DeLuca went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

DeLuca doubled home a run off lefty starter Patrick Corbin in the first inning and doubled again off struggling reliever Jeff Hoffman in the seventh. He later singled and stole his sixth base of the season in the top of the ninth. DeLuca now has three multi-hit games in his last 10 appearances and is slashing .280/.316/.441 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 5:19 BB:K across 99 plate appearances this season.