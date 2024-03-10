Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that DeLuca sustained a broken right hand in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

DeLuca was pulled from Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch. He got x-rays at the hospital which revealed a broken right hand, and the outfielder is expected to be re-evaluated after four-to-six weeks. It's a major blow for DeLuca, who was likely to make it onto the Rays' Opening Day roster after being acquired in a trade from the Dodgers in December. He played in 24 games for the Dodgers last season and slashed .262/.311/.429 with two home runs and six RBI over 45 plate appearances.