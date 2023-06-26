Siri went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Siri opened up the scoring with a 415-foot blast to left field in the third inning. It was his second home run in his last three games and his 12th since May 7. Siri is now tied with Randy Arozarena for most on the team at 14 long balls and is setting himself up for a potential 30-homer season in just his third MLB campaign. The 27-year-old is now slashing .238/.295/.550 with 34 RBI, 31 runs, seven steals and a 14:59 BB:K over 177 plate appearances.