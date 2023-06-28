Siri went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Siri's tapping into a bit more power lately with three homers over his last four games. His long ball Tuesday capped a four-run second inning for the Rays, but they weren't able to overcome the Diamondbacks' initial 5-0 lead after the first. Siri is slashing .238/.294/.561 with 15 homers, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven stolen bases, six doubles and a triple through 49 contests. He continues to serve as the Rays' primary center fielder.