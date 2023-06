Siri went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Siri led off the seventh inning with a 457-foot bomb off Louie Varland, extending Tampa's lead to 6-0. Siri, who missed two games with a sore shoulder, is up to 11 homers this season, nine of which have come in his last 22 games. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .241/.291/.586 with 23 runs scored, 24 RBI and six stolen bases through 128 plate appearances this season.