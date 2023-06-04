site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jose Siri: Late scratch from lineup
Siri was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
No reason has been given as to why Siri was scratched from the lineup. Manuel Margot will start in center field in Siri's place and hit seventh.
