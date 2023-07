Siri is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley will start across the outfield for the Rays as they face off against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Siri fell into a bit of a slump at the beginning of July, but he holds a solid .786 OPS with 18 home runs and seven stolen bases in 59 total games this season.