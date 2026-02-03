Waldichuk was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Waldichuk will lose out on his 40-man roster spot to make room for the addition of Ben Williamson, who was acquired earlier Monday from Seattle. Waldichuk spent the majority of his 2025 season at Triple-A, posting an 8.65 ERA and 2.06 WHIP across 51.0 innings (15 starts).