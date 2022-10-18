site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Herget: Hits open market
Herget elected to become a free agent Friday.
Herget pitched just seven major-league innings in 2022, recording a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in the process. After being sent outright to Triple-A Durham on Oct. 6, he will instead look to join another club ahead of the 2023 season.
