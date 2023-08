Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Raley will retreat to the bench while the Rockies bring southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill Wednesday. The Rays will roll out a starting outfield of Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Josh Lowe from left to right while Harold Ramirez serves as the team's designated hitter.