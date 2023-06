Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Though he'll take a seat against Rangers southpaw Martin Perez, the lefty-hitting Raley may have established himself as a mainstay in the lineup versus right-handed pitching at this point. He's started in each of the Rays' last six matchups with righties, going 7-for-21 with six extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI during that stretch.