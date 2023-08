Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Harold Ramirez will enter the Tampa Bay starting nine at designated hitter while Raley retreats to the bench for the second time in the series. Raley has maintained a modest .626 OPS since the All-Star break, but he still appears to be locked into a near-everyday role against right-handed pitching while serving as a DH or playing the corner outfield.