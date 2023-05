Raley went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 11-10 victory over the Dodgers.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Raley has emerged as an unlikely source of steals -- he's now 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts, all coming in his last 12 games. Raley has had a productive season with the bat, as well. He's now slashing .254/.346/.568 with 10 homers, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored through 136 at-bats while playing the long side of a platoon in Tampa.