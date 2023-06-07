Raley went 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Raley scored the game's first run in the fourth inning after leading off with his first career triple. He'd then break the game open in the fifth, crushing a 450-foot, two-run homer off Louie Varland to give Tampa Bay a 5-0 lead. Raley is now 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits in his last three games. He's slashing an impressive .261/.355/.590 with 11 homers, 27 runs scored, 24 RBI and seven stolen bases through 155 plate appearances this season.