Margot (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot exited Monday's win over Cleveland with a hamstring injury, and the issue will likely keep him out through the All-Star break, even though the severity of the injury isn't yet known. Vidal Brujan could be an option to take his spot on the 26-man roster, although the team could wait to officially announce roster moves until Wednesday since Tuesday's contest has been postponed.