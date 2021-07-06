Margot was removed from Monday's 9-8 win over Cleveland with a hamstring injury, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Margot suffered the injury during the ninth inning while beating out an infield single, and he was replaced by a pinch runner. The 26-year-old went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and he would have come around to score if able to stay in the contest. Tuesday's game was postponed to Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa, so the outfielder will have a day to be evaluated without missing any time.